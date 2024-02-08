News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Valentine's Day in Hampshire: Here's how to get a free burrito at Tortilla on Valentine's Day

If you're a fan of Mexican food and are on the hunt for somewhere to go on Valentine's Day, then look no further.
Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 8th Feb 2024, 12:04 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Tortilla is offering a Valentine's Day deal which means that you can bag a free burrito or bowl. The offer gives customers 2-for-1 on all burritos and bowls after 3pm on February 14 (Wednesday). All customers need to do is head to their local Tortilla, order any burrito or naked burrito, scan their loyalty card and they can get a second one free. Customers can even treat themselves to a £2.50 frozen margarita, craft beer or cider between 5pm and 8pm - and this is available everyday.

Gunwharf Quays will be offering this deal as well as West Quay Shopping Centre, Southampton. For more information about the offer, click here.

Related topics:Valentine's DayHampshireBowlsLoyalty cardGunwharf QuaysSouthampton