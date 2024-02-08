Tortilla is offering a Valentine's Day deal which means that you can bag a free burrito or bowl. The offer gives customers 2-for-1 on all burritos and bowls after 3pm on February 14 (Wednesday). All customers need to do is head to their local Tortilla, order any burrito or naked burrito, scan their loyalty card and they can get a second one free. Customers can even treat themselves to a £2.50 frozen margarita, craft beer or cider between 5pm and 8pm - and this is available everyday.