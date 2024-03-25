Located in the heart of the Warsash village, The Silver Fern site closed in February to undergo significant renovations and has reopened following the completion of major works. The pub’s interior has been given a new lease of life and undergone a complete restructure to add to its warm and welcoming atmosphere. Contemporary decorative features have been added to revitalise the pub’s bar area and the beer garden has received an enhancement too, now featuring a heated pergola with fresh flower beds set to provide a splash of colour to The Silver Fern. The pub officially reopened to the public on Saturday 23nd March and there was a special ribbon cutting ceremony by local hero’s Net Cooper and Kate Scott who work tirelessly to support the Warsash community via various volunteering initiatives for Swanwick Lions Club. Popular local band The Estelles are also making a special guest appearance to add to the party atmosphere. Luke Wilson, General Manager of The Silver Fern, said: “Our team at The Silver Fern have been so excited to open our doors back to the Warsash community, we can’t wait to see customer’s reactions to our fantastic relaunch.