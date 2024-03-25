Warsash's Greene King pub The Silver Fern reopens after six figure refurbishment
Located in the heart of the Warsash village, The Silver Fern site closed in February to undergo significant renovations and has reopened following the completion of major works. The pub’s interior has been given a new lease of life and undergone a complete restructure to add to its warm and welcoming atmosphere. Contemporary decorative features have been added to revitalise the pub’s bar area and the beer garden has received an enhancement too, now featuring a heated pergola with fresh flower beds set to provide a splash of colour to The Silver Fern. The pub officially reopened to the public on Saturday 23nd March and there was a special ribbon cutting ceremony by local hero’s Net Cooper and Kate Scott who work tirelessly to support the Warsash community via various volunteering initiatives for Swanwick Lions Club. Popular local band The Estelles are also making a special guest appearance to add to the party atmosphere. Luke Wilson, General Manager of The Silver Fern, said: “Our team at The Silver Fern have been so excited to open our doors back to the Warsash community, we can’t wait to see customer’s reactions to our fantastic relaunch.
“We are proud of how The Silver Fern is a focal point for the tight-knit community of Warsash, and the refurbishment has brought a whole new lease of life to the pub.
“We can’t wait to for locals and visitors to see our new and improved features, with staff ready to greet customers, both old and new. It doesn’t matter if you’re just dropping in for a quick drink or hosting a big family meal – we’ve got something for everyone.”
The refurbishment has also created several jobs in the local community, with The Silver Fern team doubling due to the renovation – recruiting in total 18 new staff. The Silver Fern also provides a wide range of weekly events, such as a community coffee morning on Monday from 11am-1pm, where locals get together to enjoy scrumptious coffee and cake, while raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support.
