WATCH: Havant's top rated restaurants according to TripAdvisor - from the Rusty Cutter to The Ship Inn
We have looked at the top rated restaurants in Havant according to TripAdvisor.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
From pubs with stunning views to family favourites, the top five eateries have a delicious mix of contemporary and classic food.
Watch the video imbedded in this article to see Havant’s five highest rated restaurants according to TripAdvisor.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.