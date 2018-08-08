Lamb, kidney beans and couscous

Mid-week dinners should be tasty and quick to prepare and there is nothing as quick as couscous.

The tiny granules of durum wheat steam to a light and fluffy alternative to rice or pasta.

Couscous is usually a side dish to spicy meat stews but the addition of herbs and vegetables can also make a lovely salad.

All you need isboiling water and a measuring jug, 200g is enough for four people.

Put the couscous into a bowl and pour on 200ml of boiling water, stir in a tablespoon of olive oil, a pinch of salt and cover with a lid. After eight minutes fluff up the grains with a fork and it’s ready to serve.

Serves four

Ingredients

200g couscous cooked as above

500g lamb fillet cut into 2cm pieces

1 onion finely chopped

4 cloves garlic finely chopped

100g sun dried tomatoes chopped

Dessertspoon chopped rosemary

1 or 2 red chillies (depending on heat) chopped

150ml white wine

Tin of kidney beans drained

Method

1. Heat a saucepan and add a tbsp of olive oil.

2. Cook the garlic and onion for 4 minutes without colouring.

3. Add the rosemary, chilli and sun dried tomatoes and cook for 1 minute.

4. Add the wine and the beans and turn the heat down to low.

5. Fry the lamb fillet in olive oil until brown all over. It should still be a little pink in the middle. Season and add to the kidney bean pot.

6. Stir and serve with the couscous.