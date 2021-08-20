Which wines work well for a wedding? | Alistair Gibson

Hambledon Classic Cuvee NV Hampshire

Of course one of the questions I’ve been constantly asked over the last few months is what wines does someone who writes about wine serve at his wedding?

I spent most of my career in the hospitality industry actually organising other people’s weddings and one of my recommendations has always been try and keep things as simple as possible. The more layers you add, the more complicated it gets and the more chance of something going wrong, and that definitely applies to your choice of wines as well.

I wanted to offer wines that would at the same time appeal to as many people as possible, but also be connected with my wine travels and wine producer friends I have met along the way. So here are my three wine choices for my big day. Of course there needs to be fizz but my first thoughts turn to English sparkling wines and the amazing array of really top quality fizz now being produced in this country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I have known Ian Kellet at Hambledon vineyard for many years now and I have nothing but admiration for what he has achieved since he took on the challenge of England’s oldest commercial vineyard. Hambledon Classic Cuvée Brut NV, Hampshire (hambledon.co.uk £30 and widely available locally) is a classic blend of chardonnay, pinot noir and pinot meunier. For me it’s benchmark English fizz, the nose offers green apples, a touch of orange peel and some biscuity notes, followed by a nicely balanced palate with green apple acidity and a long, refined finish.

I lived in Cape Town for a few years and am fortunate enough to know many of the region’s finest producers. Andrew and Rosy Gunn, owners of Iona Vineyard have become friends over the years and their vineyards situated near the coast on the Highlands of Elgin produce some of South Africa’s most elegant, cool climate wines. Iona Sauvignon Blanc 2020, Elgin (Hermitage Cellars £12.65) is in many ways closer to the Loire Valley in style than it is to marlborough with citrus, some tropical fruit and green herbs on the nose, the palate offers real purity with a touch of minerality and an elegant, long, beautifully balanced finish.