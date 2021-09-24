Will you be delving in to organic September wines this autumn? | Alistair Gibson
Organic September is run and promoted by the Soil Association, with the aim of encouraging more people to try organic produce, while increasing awareness of the positive effect that organic farming can have on the environment.
There is little doubt in my mind that after what we have all experienced in the last 18 months, there is even more interest in organic produce. While wine may not be the main focus of this month, organic wine is one of the fastest growth areas in the supermarket wine aisles. More and more producers are looking to implement organic practices in their vineyards. In principle, anyone can practice organic farming but producers need to be certified – which varies from country to country – in order to label their wines as organic. This certification is one of the reasons why organic wines can seem a little more expensive. But it’s a small price worth paying when you consider the benefits to the environment and our own health. So here are three organic wines to taste this month.When one of New Zealand’s most well known and most respected producers, Villa Maria, introduces an organic range you know that organic farming is here to stay. The release of their Earth Garden range is part of their journey to converting 100 per cent of their vineyards to organics by 2030.
Villa Maria Earth Garden Sauvignon Blanc 2020, Marlborough (Tesco £10.50) is aromatic with tropical fruits, apples and citrus, followed by a fresh, juicy, mouth-watering palate with more tropical fruits and zesty acidity. Try this with a goat’s cheese tart.
Bonterra Organic Chardonnay 2019, California (Tesco £12) is produced by one of California’s longest standing organic wine producers. The oak ageing adds richness and breadth, the nose offers a little honey, ripe melon, a little baking spice and some roasted cashew notes, the palate is really well balanced with a nice creamy texture, more ripe melon and fresh acidity and good length. This would be perfect with roast chicken or a dish of pumpkin ravioli.
Michael Chapoutier is one of France’s leading proponents of organic farming and one of the Rhône Valley’s most talented winemakers.
Collection Bio Côtes-du-Rhône 2019, M.Chapoutier (simplywinesdirect.co.uk £11.99) is a blend of grenache and syrah and offers a warm, ripe nose of autumn hedgerow fruits, a little spice and some dried herbs, the palate is medium to full bodied with ripe tannins, more dark berry fruits and a long, satisfying finish. Try with a tomato gnocchi fish or your first game casserole of the autumn.
