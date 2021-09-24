Will you be delving in to organic September wines this autumn? | Alistair Gibson

There is little doubt in my mind that after what we have all experienced in the last 18 months, there is even more interest in organic produce. While wine may not be the main focus of this month, organic wine is one of the fastest growth areas in the supermarket wine aisles. More and more producers are looking to implement organic practices in their vineyards. In principle, anyone can practice organic farming but producers need to be certified – which varies from country to country – in order to label their wines as organic. This certification is one of the reasons why organic wines can seem a little more expensive. But it’s a small price worth paying when you consider the benefits to the environment and our own health. So here are three organic wines to taste this month.When one of New Zealand’s most well known and most respected producers, Villa Maria, introduces an organic range you know that organic farming is here to stay. The release of their Earth Garden range is part of their journey to converting 100 per cent of their vineyards to organics by 2030.