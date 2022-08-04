You can now buy an Aperol Spritz burger

The new burger will be available in restaurants across the UK

Burger brand, Fat Hippo, has collaborated with Aperol to create a limited edition chicken burger featuring an Aperol hot honey butter which is perfectly paired with everyone’s favourite summer serve.

First invented in the 1950s, Aperol Spritz’s iconic bittersweet taste was created as the perfect pre-dinner drink to prepare the palette.

In more recent years, the Italian aperitif has seen a resurgence in popularity as the quintessential summer cocktail. Embracing the popularity of the cult cocktail, Fat Hippo decided to make it the star of their limited edition burger this August.

The Aperol Chickz burger includes buttermilk chicken, seeded brioche, parmesan crunch, gem lettuce, cheesy garlic bacon crumb, creamy Caesar dressing and an Aperol hot honey butter served with seasoned fries.

With an Italian summer theme in mind, diners can upgrade their burger with Caesar fries loaded with Caesar dressing and a cheesy garlic bacon crumb. Why not go all out and start your meal with an expertly mixed Aperol Spritz?

Managing Director and founder of Fat Hippo, Mike Phillips, spoke of the collaboration, “We’re big fans of an Aperol Spritz so when it came to thinking of a new special to celebrate the summer, this was a no-brainer.