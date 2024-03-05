Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The former Royal Naval Comrades Club at 86 Lake Road, Portsmouth, which traded for many years as a members’ social club and has planning consent to be converted into eight residential dwellings, and it has a freehold guide price of £500,000-plus fees.

Planning permission was granted by Portsmouth City Council back in December 2021 and the planning permission means that the land can be developed to form two, three-bedroom houses, four, one-bedroom flats and two, two-bedroom flats, with associated amenity space, refuse and cycle storage. This opportunity would be ideal for someone that wants to convert the land into new properties and sell them on.