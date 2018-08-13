GOING OUT: Six of the best for Tuesday and Wednesday, August 14 and 15

Here are a handful of top events taking place across the region on Monday and Tuesday.

DANCE: Get your kids up and moving with this dance summer camp, where they can learn a variety of routines and styles. The Dart Centre, Southampton, today, 9am.

EVENT: Join in with Winnie-the-Pooh week and take part in storytelling, colouring and creative activity days and meet the big yellow bear himself. Waterstones, Southampton, today, 9am.

PHOTOGRAPHY: Learn all things photography, from lighting to lenses, at Horndean Camera Club’s weekly meeting. Catherington Village Hall, tomorrow, 7.30pm.

TECHNOLOGY: Mark Haig’s collection of hand-made robots with quirky personalities that started their lives in skips, car boot sales and scrapyards. Free admission. Westbury Manor Musem, Fareham, tomorrow, 10am-5pm.

FUN DAY: Make a bath bomb, paint a picture using traditionally scented beads and craft your own apothecary bead in this Smelly Trail. Normal admission applies. Weald and Downland Living Museum, Chichester, tomorrow, 10.30am.

EXHIBITION: Explore documents, paintings and objects demonstrating the profound changes in parliament during the war years. Free. Fort Nelson, Portsdown Hill Road, today, 10am-5pm.