Havant, Portsmouth and Chichester’s best things to do on Monday and Tuesday

Here are six great events taking place across the region.

FILM: This exhibition-on-screen focuses on Picasso’s early years, his upbringing and the learning that led to his extraordinary achievements. The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, Tuesday, 7.30pm.

EXERCISE: Join this yoga class which is specifically for beginners. Suitable for all ages and abilities. Admission £5.50. Stacey Community Centre, Copnor, Monday, 6-7pm.

CONCERT: Portsmouth High School will be celebrating 136 years of the school in this gala concert. Admission £6. Portsmouth Cathedral, Tuesday, 7.30pm.

COMEDY: James Alderson hosts an another hilarious evening of comedy, featuring Tom Lucy, Rachel Creeger, Tom Deacon and Mike Cox. Tickets £9, concessions £8. The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, Monday, 7.30pm.

EXHIBITION: Sculptor Cathie Pilkington explores the relationship between personal collections and public display through a takeover of the upstairs rooms. Pallant House Gallery, Chichester, Tuesday, 10am-5pm.

STAGE: Oscar-winning writer Simon Beaufoy has adapted his 1990s film about six Sheffield steel workers, who swap the dole queue for the stage. Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, Monday, 7.30pm.