Havant, Portsmouth and Chichester’s best things to do on Monday and Tuesday

Young Picassi will be at The Spring Arts Centre, Havant.
Young Picassi will be at The Spring Arts Centre, Havant.

Here are six great events taking place across the region. 

FILM: This exhibition-on-screen focuses on Picasso’s early years, his upbringing and the learning that led to his extraordinary achievements. The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, Tuesday, 7.30pm.

EXERCISE: Join this yoga class which is specifically for beginners. Suitable for all ages and abilities. Admission £5.50. Stacey Community Centre, Copnor, Monday, 6-7pm.

CONCERT: Portsmouth High School will be celebrating 136 years of the school in this gala concert. Admission £6. Portsmouth Cathedral, Tuesday, 7.30pm.

COMEDY: James Alderson hosts an another hilarious evening of comedy, featuring Tom Lucy, Rachel Creeger, Tom Deacon and Mike Cox. Tickets £9, concessions £8. The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, Monday, 7.30pm. 

EXHIBITION: Sculptor Cathie Pilkington explores the relationship between personal collections and public display through a takeover of the upstairs rooms. Pallant House Gallery, Chichester, Tuesday, 10am-5pm.

STAGE: Oscar-winning writer Simon Beaufoy has adapted his 1990s film about six Sheffield steel workers, who swap the dole queue for the stage. Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, Monday, 7.30pm​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.