Many of you older readers might listen to Angel Radio, the nostalgia station with a studio based in Havant.

One of the longest-serving presenters is Londoner Ted Nunn, below left, who has been on air twice a week for the past 17-years since he moved to Waterlooville.

Here we see Ted Nunn today

Although Ted loves the singers and musicians of the big band era he has a special affection for the Frank Sinatra, whom he met several times, above.

Ted belongs to the Frank Sinatra Music Society which still produces a newsletter 20 years after the great crooner died.

Ted’s love of the style of music began many years ago.

Although Ted first saw Sinatra in 1967 he first met him when, along with five other members of the society, they met the impresario Harold Davidson who was Sinatra’s agent when touring in the UK. After the show the group were taken backstage to meet the great man. Ted met him three more times.

Ted has a vast collection of programmes from Sinatra shows around the world. This one is when he appeared in Verona, Italy.

He and his wife Marjorie later crossed the Atlantic to see Ol’ Blue Eyes in Philadelphia and Baltimore.

It was not just Sinatra the couple have mingled with. Over the years he has chatted with the likes of Sammy Davis Jnr, Peggy Lee, Lena Horne, Billy Eksteine, Vic Damone, Oscar Peterson and got to know the arranger Billy May very well indeed.

Ted told me of the time the great jazz pianist Count Basie was in London and Ted and his wife were backstage.

‘We were walking backstage when Count Basie approached us’, says Ted. ‘The Count said: “Hullo Margie. What are you doing here?”. It certainly made her day.’

I asked Ted if these stars were happy meet their fans.

‘They never appeared to have a problem with it, from what I saw,’ said Ted.

‘The were always polite and glad to talk and chat. I must admit to being a little overawed at times and I sometimes wonder what I might have said, speech seemed to be impossible.’

Ted also met many of the English singers of the period, including Anne Shelton, Lita Rosa, along with jazz musicians and personalities such as Benny Green, Alan Dell, David Jacobs and Geoff Love. In fact a complete who’s who of international musicians.

Perhaps this is what makes Ted’s shows on Angel Radio so vibrant and interesting.

You can listen to him every Friday 8pm to 10pm and on a Wednesday 11.05pm to 1am.

