Portsmouth burglary turned into music joy in 1990

Christmas heartbreak was turned into new year joy for an elderly Portsmouth widow burgled on Christmas Day.

Maisie Adams, 68, from Fratton, was left heartbroken when thieves raided her home on Christmas Day and stole all her treasured jewellery and some gifts from her late husband Harold.

But friends and neighbours rallied round after hearing of the raid to help in a unique record-spinning way.

They organised a new year’s ‘hits of the decade’ party and asked party-goers to raise money for Maisie by entering a competition to vote for the top record of the 1980s. The party raised £86 for Mrs Adams.

Mark Radford, 30, of Southsea, who held the party at his home, said: ‘Everyone was so upset when they heard what happened to Maisie they all wanted to help.’

‘The Top 50 that people had voted for were played at the party. Everyone had a great time.’

Mrs Adams said: ‘I was overcome when I heard what they were doing to help me. It shows there are some lovely young people in this world.'