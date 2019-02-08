Portsmouth engineers helped cerebal palsy sufferer become a photographer in 1995

David Zeffertt longed to become a photographer but his severe disability prevented him from following his dream.

The 40-year-old, who couldn’t use his arms and legs through the effects of cerebral palsy, studied a multi-media scheme at Portsmouth University. But his regret remained in his ability to use a camera.

David, of Corben Lodge, a hostel for people with physical disabilities, was unable to talk and communicated through a letter board, pointing to letters with his nose.

But thanks to the engineering staff at Alton and Portsmouth, he was able to express himself through photography.

Experts assessed David and drew up a design for a mount with a head switch which operated the camera and engineers from Portsmouth University agreed to build the device. Then, under the guidance of staff at The Grove learning centre, David learnt how to operate the camera.

A spokesman for The Grove said: ‘David has found it gets him out and enables him to achieve results which he can feel proud of.’