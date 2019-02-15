Royal Navy officials divided on fate of Royal Yacht Britannia in 1996

Some senior naval officers wanted the royal yacht Britannia scrapped and a replacement bought with government cash.

They were happy at proposals to turn the ship into a floating museum that could be hired by companies to offer corporate hospitality.

Their views ran in direct opposition to the scheme proposed for Britannia by Portsmouth City Council and Flagship Portsmouth, which were together bidding to bring the ship to the city. The Portsmouth proposals involved opening the ship for tours and functions.

Portsmouth council leader Councillor Leo Madden described the argument that the ship should be broken up as ‘nonsense’.

He said: ‘People would flock to see her from all over the world.’