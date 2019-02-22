Status Quo drummer toured Hampshire schools in 1997

As the drummer of one of the world's most famous rock bands, Jeff Rich had played to audiences of up to 400,000 people.

The crowd of children at Crookhorn School, Purbrook, wasn’t quite that big but the charismatic drummer was just as nervous.

‘I find it more nerve-wracking talking to kids than being on stage. I’m on my own here but on stage there are three other guys with you,’ he said.

Jeff had been touring schools demonstrating his drumming skills to children of all ages and telling them about the rock and roll lifestyle.

Among the audience were Dan Tobin, 16, and Matt Tidbury, 15, who were learning to play drums. ‘I have learnt to be more confident in drumming. It’s a lot harder than what people think,’ said Dan.