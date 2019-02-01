Waterlooville’s new school started development in 1994

Parents and children turned out in force to see work start on a long-awaited school at Waterlooville.

It meant the end of a lengthy battle to replace the ageing and crowded Stakes Hill First School in Elizabeth Road, where half of the 12 classes were in temporary buildings.

But a £1.3m infants’ school was going up next to the former Hulbert Middle School and was due to open in Easter 1995.

Pictured is former headteacher Ann Tate and Chelsea Jones, aged seven, cutting the first turf of the new junior school.