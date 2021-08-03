10 of the best dog breeds for people who live in cities

If you live in one of the UK’s many cities or big towns, then you might be a bit more limited when it comes to space – especially if you live in a flat or apartment.

This means that popular big dogs like German Shepherds or Labradors might not be the most suitable options.

Thankfully there are plenty of breeds that are perfect for citydwellers.

We have pulled together a list of the best dogs for people who live in cities, according to PitPat.

You can see all the breeds in our gallery below.

Make sure to click through all the pages!

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

1. Basenji Basenji's are 'quiet and calm' dogs according to Pit Pa. They are rarely bark, so you don't have to worry about upsetting your neighbours. Basenji also don't need a huge amount of living space, but need daily exercise. KIMIHIRO HOSHINO/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: KIMIHIRO HOSHINO/AFP via Getty Images Buy photo

2. Boston Terrier PitPat say that Boston Terriers are an 'affectionate breed' and that they small dogs. They are also said to be easy to train and 'become very well-behaved house pets'. Picture: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images Buy photo

3. Shih Tzu Shih Tzu's were bred to be lap dogs, so they are small pets. PitPat says 'they have the easy-going attitude of a big dog, but are happy with short excursions in the outdoors' but they will need 'regular grooming '. Picture: Jens Schlueter/Getty Images) Photo: Jens Schlueter/Getty Images Buy photo

4. Bichon Frise PitPat says that Bichon Frise are a 'friendly, happy, ball of fluff' and that they are perfect for people who have limited space. They are adaptable and easy to train. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images) Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images Buy photo