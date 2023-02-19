With four bedrooms and outstanding views reaching the Isle of Wight and beyond, this Art Deco themed property in Drayton is a dream home for many.

Located on Portsdown Hill Road in Drayton, this four bed detached house might be everything you’re looking for if you’re on the hunt for your dream home. The property is situated in an imposing corner position with outstanding far-reaching views towards the City of Portsmouth, Langstone Harbour, the Isle of Wight and the Solent beyond.

This impressive detached home is set behind a painted and rendered wall with a good size front garden and boasts a southerly aspect. The property has an art deco style, providing a light and airy feel with a grand entrance hall and symmetrical layout.

On the ground floor, there is a drawing room, study/sitting room, separate dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, cloakroom and utility room. Four double bedrooms can be found on the first floor, one with an en-suite bathroom, a separate cloakroom and large family bathroom as well as a rooftop terrace.

There are a number of original features throughout the property including curved glass windows, wooden flooring, original ceiling coving and fire surrounds. The home also comes with gated off road parking, a garage and workshop, and gas fired central heating.

Summary

Location: Portsdown Hill Road, Drayton, Portsmouth PO6 3LS

Guide price: £980,000

Agent: Fine and Country

Contact: 02394 244482

For more information, visit Zoopla .

1 . Portsdown Hill Road Exterior of the property Photo Sales

2 . Portsdown Hill Road Spacious hallway with an Art Deco theme Photo Sales

3 . Portsdown Hill Road Another view of the hallway Photo Sales

4 . Portsdown Hill Road Fitted kitchen Photo Sales