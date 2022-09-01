News you can trust since 1877
This Langdale Avenue home has period features including a double height bay window. Picture: Town and Country Southern

Charge into the morning commute with electric car charging point at this four bedroom Drayton house

THIS Drayton house has four bedrooms, plenty of living space, and a good location - and even a charging point for an electric car.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 12:50 pm

Set on Langdale Avenue, this property has period features such as a double height bay window and shapely brick arch over the front arch.

As well as off-road parking with a car charging point, it also has a large garage/workshop and a rear garden.

Guide price £500,000 (EPC Band TBC).

Contact Town and Country Southern on 023 93 277 288 or email [email protected]

