Gone is the slightly tired looking pebbledash and tile hanging exterior that may distract you on Streetview to be replaced by a clean, freshly-painted render, changing the look and feel of the whole house.

Step inside Westmoors and the transformation from period to modern is even more radical from the spectacular hallway inwards, presenting a home that is ready to move into and enjoy.

As well as five bedrooms, the property has three reception rooms and a long conservatory.

Colin Shairp, of Fine and Country Southern Hampshire, said: ‘When you undertake a wholesale modernisation of a home you have to be bold rather than timid and that’s exactly the approach taken with this home, called Westmoors, on the corner of London

Road with St George’s Road at Cosham.

‘The house itself is substantial and has an interesting design with double height projections at the corners, creating visual excitement and room layouts that are different.

‘The design also floods light into the interior, making it a very pleasant place to be.

‘With its five bedrooms, luxury bathroom, three reception rooms, ground floor shower room, and a kitchen / breakfast room that opens into a long conservatory overlooking the rear garden there is plenty of space for everyone.

‘The house itself sits well forward in the plot, with privacy assured thanks to mature hedges.

‘It means there’s space for a landscaped rear garden with a sheltered seating area behind a curved wall at the far end in addition to a terrace adjacent to the house itself. There’s also a driveway with ample parking plus a garage.

‘Excellent local transport links and easy access to the wider roads network puts the house in the ideal spot for commuting.

‘The wide open spaces of Portsdown Hill and beyond are also close by, making this a perfect family base.’

Guide price is £825,000 (EPC Band D).

For more information, contact Fine and Country Southern Hampshire on 023 93 277 277 or email [email protected]

