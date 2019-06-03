D-Day 75: Come and taste the Dig for Victory veg from our Southsea plot

a

As part of D-Day 75 we’re recreating a Second World War Dig for Victory allotment bed at Canoe Lake Park. The campaign urged householders to dig up their flower beds and plant vegetables. Even Buckingham Palace rose beds were dug up. People were encouraged to take up allotments and there were some at Canoe Lake Park.

In our mini allotment in the park we’re growing varieties grown then copying a chart issued by the Ministry of Food, with Painted Lady runner beans, Home Guard potatoes and Uncle Bert’s kale, among others.

On Sunday, June 23 we will celebrate in a marquee next to our allotment serving tasters of wartime recipes made with the plot’s produce. We’ll have 1940s’ music with a swing band playing. Go and see the veg growing now and then party with us on June 23, 10am-4pm. Free entry. Go to southseagreen.uk