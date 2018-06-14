Date revealed for gardening club’s annual show

Have your say

A YEARLY gardening club show will be taking place in August, it has been revealed.

The Clanfield Gardening Club will be hosting its annual show on Sunday, August 19, being held from 2pm at Petersgate Infant School in Green Lane.

Professional judges will be choosing the best entries on the morning of the competition – with prizes, shields, trophies and cups being presented by the club president in the afternoon.

Event schedules can be obtained from shops in the village, and anyone with home-grown vegetables, flowers or plants can enter by filing an entry to Derek at Drift Road.

For more information call Derek Heath on (023) 9259 3759.