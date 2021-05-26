Demand for houses has grown in Gosport
The demand for houses has increased in Gosport as lockdown has eased.
Zoopla revealed that interest in two and three bedroom homes grew by 102 per cent in the eight weeks from March 8, in comparison to the previous two months.
The average price for properties of this type in Gosport is £238,000.
The increase in demand for two and three bedroom homes came following the reopening of schools in the first stage of lockdown easing.
Zoopla added that the increase was amplified by the announcement of the extension of the stamp duty holiday to the end of September and the rapid progress of the vaccine roll-out.
Gosport’s 102 per cent growth in demand for two and three bedroom homes was the sixth highest in the country, with Scarborough seeing the biggest increase at 142 per cent.
Gráinne Gilmore, head of research at Zoopla, said: ‘The reopening of schools in early March was a key moment for the residential property market, alongside the extension of the stamp duty holiday, with buyer demand rising by some 25 per cent in March and April compared to the first two months of the year.
‘The data signals that in more affordable areas buyer interest is rising for 2 and 3-bed houses. On the other hand, buyer demand is rising at the highest rates for 4 and 5-bed houses in the areas where these homes are typically larger than the average signalling that a need for additional space is a factor driving interest in this segment of the market.’