Demand for houses has grown in Gosport

Growth in demand for two and three bedroom homes has increased by 102 per cent in Gosport. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Zoopla revealed that interest in two and three bedroom homes grew by 102 per cent in the eight weeks from March 8, in comparison to the previous two months.

The average price for properties of this type in Gosport is £238,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The increase in demand for two and three bedroom homes came following the reopening of schools in the first stage of lockdown easing.

Zoopla added that the increase was amplified by the announcement of the extension of the stamp duty holiday to the end of September and the rapid progress of the vaccine roll-out.

Gosport’s 102 per cent growth in demand for two and three bedroom homes was the sixth highest in the country, with Scarborough seeing the biggest increase at 142 per cent.

Gráinne Gilmore, head of research at Zoopla, said: ‘The reopening of schools in early March was a key moment for the residential property market, alongside the extension of the stamp duty holiday, with buyer demand rising by some 25 per cent in March and April compared to the first two months of the year.