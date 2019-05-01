Digging for victory with Southsea Green

To mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day, Southsea Green is recreating in Canoe Lake park the Second World War’s Dig for Victory campaign.

This encouraged householders to dig up their flower beds and lawns and plant vegetables. People were also encouraged to take up allotments.

There were allotments in Canoe Lake park. We have a mini allotment in the park, where now and for the next few months, we are growing varieties which would have been grown then, copying a Ministry of Food chart, with Painted Lady runner beans, Home Guard potatoes and Uncle Bert’s kale.

On Sunday, June 23, we will be celebrating. In a marquee near the plot we will have posters and stories from the campaign and be serving wartime recipes with produce from the plot. There will be a singer singing 1940s’ songs.

See the veg now and party with us on the 23rd!

GOFF GLEADLE, HEAD GARDENER