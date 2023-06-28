News you can trust since 1877
Escape to the country: 29 of the most expensive rural homes in Hampshire available on Zoopla

If you have got a few million pounds burning a whole in your pocket, here are beautiful 29 country homes in Hampshire.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 28th Jun 2023, 16:52 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 16:52 BST

Hampshire is home to a number of lovely homes complete with acres of land set in the picturesque countryside and all of these homes are currently on Zoopla and can be found by clicking the link.

Here are 29 homes that are located in beautiful areas of our county:

This home has 12 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and five reception rooms and it is situated in a beautiful area of the countryside.

1. Castle Hill Lane, Burley, Ringwood - £7,750,000

This home has 12 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and five reception rooms and it is situated in a beautiful area of the countryside. Photo: Zoopla

This beautiful home has six bedrooms, three bathrooms and four reception rooms as well as three acres of land.

2. Winchester Road, Ampfield, Romsey - £1,895,000

This beautiful home has six bedrooms, three bathrooms and four reception rooms as well as three acres of land. Photo: Zoopla

This property has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and two reception rooms. Complete with a swimming pool and a tennis court, this home is perfect if you want a large space.

3. Brook, Lyndhurst - £1,600,000

This property has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and two reception rooms. Complete with a swimming pool and a tennis court, this home is perfect if you want a large space. Photo: Zoopla

This home in Liss has five bedrooms, three bathrooms and four reception rooms. This house is set in approximately 28 acres of land and has beautiful views.

4. The Oaks, Greatham, Liss - £1,850,000

This home in Liss has five bedrooms, three bathrooms and four reception rooms. This house is set in approximately 28 acres of land and has beautiful views. Photo: Zoopla

