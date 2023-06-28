Escape to the country: 29 of the most expensive rural homes in Hampshire available on Zoopla
If you have got a few million pounds burning a whole in your pocket, here are beautiful 29 country homes in Hampshire.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 28th Jun 2023, 16:52 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 16:52 BST
Hampshire is home to a number of lovely homes complete with acres of land set in the picturesque countryside and all of these homes are currently on Zoopla and can be found by clicking the link.
Here are 29 homes that are located in beautiful areas of our county:
Page 1 of 8