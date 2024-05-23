This property comes with ten bedrooms, eight bathrooms and five reception rooms as well as an indoor slide and a garden. This house is in a prime position and is not far from public transport links.

The listing says: “The spirit of the house is revealed from the hallway flanked by four beautifully appointed reception rooms. As soon as one enters through the arched stained-glass doorway, a frameless glazed wall both separates and reveals the panelled drawing room with mood lighting and exquisitely realistic gas open fire. The adjoining library overlooks the garden again with an exquisite fireplace followed by the spacious cinema room with projector and retractable screen which has as its backdrop an open log fire.”