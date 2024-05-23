Fabulously fun £4.5m grade II listed property comes with huge indoor slide - take the tour

By Sophie Lewis
Published 23rd May 2024, 16:33 BST
A Grade II listed home has been transformed into a fun and contemporary property.

This property comes with ten bedrooms, eight bathrooms and five reception rooms as well as an indoor slide and a garden. This house is in a prime position and is not far from public transport links.

The listing says: “The spirit of the house is revealed from the hallway flanked by four beautifully appointed reception rooms. As soon as one enters through the arched stained-glass doorway, a frameless glazed wall both separates and reveals the panelled drawing room with mood lighting and exquisitely realistic gas open fire. The adjoining library overlooks the garden again with an exquisite fireplace followed by the spacious cinema room with projector and retractable screen which has as its backdrop an open log fire.”

This property is on the market for £4.5m and it is being sold with Savills. For more information about the property, click here.

This house is not far from local schools and the town.

St. Thomas Street, Lymington, £4.5m

This house is not far from local schools and the town. Photo: Zoopla

This property comes with ten bedrooms, eight bathrooms and five reception rooms as well as a huge garden.

St. Thomas Street, Lymington, £4.5m

This property comes with ten bedrooms, eight bathrooms and five reception rooms as well as a huge garden. Photo: Zoopla

This house is stunning throughout and it even comes with an indoor slide.

St. Thomas Street, Lymington, £4.5m

This house is stunning throughout and it even comes with an indoor slide. Photo: Zoopla

The listing says: "The spirit of the house is revealed from the hallway flanked by four beautifully appointed reception rooms. As soon as one enters through the arched stained-glass doorway, a frameless glazed wall both separates and reveals the panelled drawing room with mood lighting and exquisitely realistic gas open fire."

St. Thomas Street, Lymington, £4.5m

The listing says: "The spirit of the house is revealed from the hallway flanked by four beautifully appointed reception rooms. As soon as one enters through the arched stained-glass doorway, a frameless glazed wall both separates and reveals the panelled drawing room with mood lighting and exquisitely realistic gas open fire." Photo: Zoopla

