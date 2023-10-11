Fareham Borough Council scoop multiple South and South East in Bloom awards
Among the prizes were six gold awards at the ceremony held at the Royal Horticultural Society Gardens Wisley, near Woking in Surrey.
FBC awards: Holly Hill – Silver Gilt; Sensory Garden (near Fareham town centre) – Gold; Westbury Manor Garden – Gold; Coldeast Conservation Area – Gold; Warsash Common – Gold and Category Winner; Portchester Common – Gold and Category Winner; The Burnham Wood Residents - Level 4 Thriving Award, It’s Your Neighbourhoods; Portchester Crematorium – Gold and Category Winner.
Cllr Ian Bastable, Executive Member for Streetscene at FBC, said: “This is an amazing accomplishment and well-deserved by those who work tirelessly to keep the Borough’s parks and open spaces looking wonderful.
"Congratulations to the volunteers, communities and the Council’s grounds maintenance teams for demonstrating the horticultural excellence that brings so much pleasure to local residents.”
FBC is a local authority for the area midway between Portsmouth and Southampton. With the town at its centre, the Borough covers the wards of Fareham, Portchester, Stubbington, Hill Head, Titchfield, Park Gate, Warsash, Locks Heath and Sarisbury.