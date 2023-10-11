News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Three people in critical condition after plane crash in Norfolk
Beloved Sycamore Gap tree to be cut up and removed from site
Children among 17 British citizens feared dead or missing in Israel
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan

Fareham Borough Council scoop multiple South and South East in Bloom awards

Fareham Borough Council received multiple awards in this year’s South and South East in Bloom awards.
By Simon Carter
Published 11th Oct 2023, 12:42 BST- 1 min read
The Sensory Garden in Fareham centreThe Sensory Garden in Fareham centre
The Sensory Garden in Fareham centre

Among the prizes were six gold awards at the ceremony held at the Royal Horticultural Society Gardens Wisley, near Woking in Surrey.

FBC awards: Holly Hill – Silver Gilt; Sensory Garden (near Fareham town centre) – Gold; Westbury Manor Garden – Gold; Coldeast Conservation Area – Gold; Warsash Common – Gold and Category Winner; Portchester Common – Gold and Category Winner; The Burnham Wood Residents - Level 4 Thriving Award, It’s Your Neighbourhoods; Portchester Crematorium – Gold and Category Winner.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cllr Ian Bastable, Executive Member for Streetscene at FBC, said: “This is an amazing accomplishment and well-deserved by those who work tirelessly to keep the Borough’s parks and open spaces looking wonderful.

The award for the Fareham Sensory Garden is collectedThe award for the Fareham Sensory Garden is collected
The award for the Fareham Sensory Garden is collected
Most Popular

"Congratulations to the volunteers, communities and the Council’s grounds maintenance teams for demonstrating the horticultural excellence that brings so much pleasure to local residents.”

FBC is a local authority for the area midway between Portsmouth and Southampton. With the town at its centre, the Borough covers the wards of Fareham, Portchester, Stubbington, Hill Head, Titchfield, Park Gate, Warsash, Locks Heath and Sarisbury.

Related topics:South East