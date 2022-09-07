The accommodation offers 2,118 sq ft of living space arranged over two primary floors.

On the ground floor is a 24ft sitting room, study, cloakroom and a 24ft kitchen/dining room which interlinks into a garage with utility space. On the first floor are five bedrooms, two with en-suite shower rooms and a family bathroom.

The house is on a corner plot with the garden on three sides. It is set back, elevated above the road with far reaching views over the Five Heads recreation grounds and towards Portsdown Hill in the distance.

It has a double garage, off-road car parking, enclosed gardens, double glazing, gas-fired central heating and fitted floor coverings throughout.

It is on the edge of Horndean, within easy reach of highly regarded schools, as well as shops, restaurants and pubs.

It’s on the market for £750,000 – contact Fine & Country on 023 93 277 277.

