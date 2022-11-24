Agents Fine and Country say: ‘The first impressions are deceiving and not only is the house laid out over five floors, but it also extends backwards onto a private garden with rear pedestrian gateway and a garage. The 2,237sq ft of living space (and garaging) is arranged over five floors and offers flexible living accommodation and the design suited to capture the views form both the front and rear and the privacy of living on the upper levels with the sitting room on the first floor with an extensive bay window.’

On the ground floor set behind a wrought iron railings forecourt is a separate dining room leading to kitchen with breakfast area, utility room and cloakroom, on the lower ground floor there is a selection of storage cupboards and a study area away from the rest of the living space. The first floor has a large sitting room with feature panelling and a bedroom which is currently arranged as a library with a sitting room area to one end which leads onto a roof terrace, on the second floor is the primary bedroom with both a family bathroom and separate shower room adjacent, on the top floor are two further bedrooms, the one to the rear has a balcony with outstanding views towards the Garrison Church and Solent beyond, the front room, doubling up as a snug, has sliding doors leading to roof balcony which not only overlooks the cathedral and grounds but also in either direction along the High Street, towards the Napoleonic sea defences.