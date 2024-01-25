4 . St. Edwards Road, Southsea, £1,350,000

The listing says: "In one of the architectural-inspired centres of Southsea, Sussex Cottage sits amongst a beautiful road of Edwardian properties in a conservation area. Not so much a cottage but an example of gracious Edwardian living, this villa has been extensively restored, extended and maintained over the last few years to cater for modern-day family living." Photo: Zoopla