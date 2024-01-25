News you can trust since 1877
For Sale: Four bedroom Edwardian property in Southsea hits the market for £1.35m

A timeless and elegant four bedroom property in the heart of the city has come onto the market for £1,350,000 – see inside.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 25th Jan 2024, 13:45 GMT

Situated in St. Edwards Road, Southsea, this breathtaking home comes with four bedrooms, two bathrooms, three reception rooms and a garden as well as a self contained garage and office space.

The listing says: “In one of the architectural-inspired centres of Southsea, Sussex Cottage sits amongst a beautiful road of Edwardian properties in a conservation area. Not so much a cottage but an example of gracious Edwardian living, this villa has been extensively restored, extended and maintained over the last few years to cater for modern-day family living.”

This home has been restored to a high specification and is absolutely beautiful – it would be ideal for a big family or someone seeking a lot of space.

It is currently on the market for £1,350,000 and is being sold with Keller Williams Advantage. For more information, click here.

Here are 16 pictures that showcase this property:

