Hilltop House sits atop the eastern end of Portsdown Hill, at the top of Glebe Park Avenue in Bedhampton.

The prominent hilltop corner plot has ‘outstanding and far reaching panoramic views’, says estate agent Fine and Country.

It is behind a high retaining wall with private gardens, car parking and garaging. The house itself is a unique design with ample living space and, also has a wonderful indoor swimming pool complex with games

rooms, sauna, gym and shower room on the east wing.

in total it is 4,587sq ft of living space over two floors and comprises; hallway, kitchen, utility room, cloakroom, dining room, living room and study on the ground floor, with four bedrooms – two with a dressing room – a family bathroom and en-suite bathroom to the master bedroom.

The home has a light and airy feel with large bay windows and high ceilings, within the grounds are gated car parking facilities, a double integral garage and workshop, summer house, children’s play area and enclosed gardens.

It’s on the market for £1,185,000

1. The swimming pool Hilltop House Photo: - Photo Sales

2. The dining room Hilltop House Photo: - Photo Sales

3. From above Hilltop House Photo: - Photo Sales

4. The kitchen Hilltop House Photo: - Photo Sales