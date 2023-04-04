For sale in Hampshire: 2 bed end terrace house in Wymering with large rear garden ideal for first time buyers
This two bed house is currently on the market in Wymering and is an ideal property for first time buyers.
Located on Norwich Road in Wymering, this two bed house might be everything a first time buyer is looking for in the Hampshire area. The property comes with a large rear garden and a modern fitted kitchen with integrated appliances.
The Zoopla listing for the property reads: “This two bedroom end-of-terrace house is situated in the cul-de-sac location of Norwich Road, Wymering. The property benefits from a modern fitted kitchen with integrated appliances and a modern white bathroom suite.
“Other benefits include gas central heating and double glazing. An added attraction is that the property boasts an approx. 70” x 65” rear garden which offers potential to extend (subject to planning).”
Summary
Location: Norwich Road, Wymering PO6 3SE
Offers over: £250,000
Agent: Jeffired & Dibbens
Contact: 02394 064346
For more information, visit Zoopla.