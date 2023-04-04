This two bed house is currently on the market in Wymering and is an ideal property for first time buyers.

Located on Norwich Road in Wymering, this two bed house might be everything a first time buyer is looking for in the Hampshire area. The property comes with a large rear garden and a modern fitted kitchen with integrated appliances.

The Zoopla listing for the property reads: “This two bedroom end-of-terrace house is situated in the cul-de-sac location of Norwich Road, Wymering. The property benefits from a modern fitted kitchen with integrated appliances and a modern white bathroom suite.

“Other benefits include gas central heating and double glazing. An added attraction is that the property boasts an approx. 70” x 65” rear garden which offers potential to extend (subject to planning).”

Summary

Location: Norwich Road, Wymering PO6 3SE

Offers over: £250,000

Agent: Jeffired & Dibbens

Contact: 02394 064346

For more information, visit Zoopla.

