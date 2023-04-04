News you can trust since 1877
For sale in Hampshire: 2 bed end terrace house in Wymering with large rear garden ideal for first time buyers

This two bed house is currently on the market in Wymering and is an ideal property for first time buyers.

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 14:01 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

Located on Norwich Road in Wymering, this two bed house might be everything a first time buyer is looking for in the Hampshire area. The property comes with a large rear garden and a modern fitted kitchen with integrated appliances.

The Zoopla listing for the property reads: “This two bedroom end-of-terrace house is situated in the cul-de-sac location of Norwich Road, Wymering. The property benefits from a modern fitted kitchen with integrated appliances and a modern white bathroom suite.

“Other benefits include gas central heating and double glazing. An added attraction is that the property boasts an approx. 70” x 65” rear garden which offers potential to extend (subject to planning).”

Summary

Location: Norwich Road, Wymering PO6 3SE

Offers over: £250,000

Agent: Jeffired & Dibbens

Contact: 02394 064346

For more information, visit Zoopla.

This property is located on Norwich Road

1. Norwich Road

This property is located on Norwich Road Photo: Zoopla

Modern fitted kitchen

2. Norwich Road

Modern fitted kitchen Photo: Zoopla

Open plan kitchen/diner

3. Norwich Road

Open plan kitchen/diner Photo: Zoopla

Cosy living room

4. Norwich Road

Cosy living room Photo: Zoopla

