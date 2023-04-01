A three bed house with stunning views of Portsmouth Harbour is currently on the market in Gosport.

Located on Searle Drive in Gosport, this three bedroom house could be everything you’re looking for in the Hampshire area. This ‘unique’ property is partially raised up on ‘stilts’ and comes with undercroft parking, a private balcony and a home office.

The property description on Zoopla reads: “Situated on the water’s edge, this stunning home must be seen, the award winning home designed by renowned architects John Pardey offers space and light in abundance.

“The unique design offers 40 [feet of] open plan kitchen/living area on the first floor to incorporate the stunning floor to ceiling glazing and superb balcony to take advantage of the inspiring views of Portsmouth harbour. The first floor also offers a superb main bedroom with en-suite, further double bedroom and family bathroom.

“The ground floor will not disappoint, you have a fantastic 19 [feet long] bedroom, home office and modern shower room. Outside of the home, you have under cover parking for three vehicles and a private garden with a pagoda which would be perfect for relaxing on the long summer days whilst enjoying the peaceful and tranquil setting.

“The home features energy-efficient air source heat pumps, significant levels of insulation and exceeds building regulation levels for airtightness, which reduces energy consumption significantly.”

Summary

Location: Searle Drive, Gosport, Hampshire PO12 4WG

Price: £650,000

Agent: Fox & Sons

Contact: 02394 060989

For more information, visit Zoopla.

1 . Searle Drive This property is located on Searle Drive Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Searle Drive Modern fitted kitchen Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Searle Drive Dining area with access to the balcony Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Searle Drive Living room Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales