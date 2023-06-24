News you can trust since 1877
For sale in Hampshire: 3 bed marina townhouse in Port Solent with south-facing garden for under £800k

With three bedrooms and a south-facing garden looking out onto the marina, this property in Port Solent is a rare find.

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 24th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

Located on Bryher Island in Port Solent, this three bed townhouse might be everything you’re looking for if you’re on the hunt for a new home. This property has a south-facing marina side garden, balcony with marina views and 11 metre mooring.

On the ground floor is the recently extended kitchen which offers a comprehensive collection of fitted units and coloured splashback. The kitchen also has an extra large island running the length of the kitchen with an extended hardwood breakfast bar with inset champagne bucket.

On the first floor, you will find the living room with its own balcony, family bathroom and third bedroom. The master bedroom and second bedroom can be found on the second floor, with an en-suite attached to the master.

The garden is made up of multi layered patio stones with flower beds full of mature plants, bushes and trees giving a good level of privacy. The garden area also has stunning views of the main marina fairway and access to 11 metre mooring.

Summary

Location: Bryher Island, Port Solent PO6

Price: £750,000

Agent: Marina & Hampshire Life Homes

Contact: 02392 299482

For more information, visit Zoopla.

This property is located on Bryher Island

1. Bryher Island

This property is located on Bryher Island

Modern fitted kitchen

2. Bryher Island

Modern fitted kitchen

Another view of the kitchen

3. Bryher Island

Another view of the kitchen

Living room

4. Bryher Island

Living room

