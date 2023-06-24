With three bedrooms and a south-facing garden looking out onto the marina, this property in Port Solent is a rare find.

Located on Bryher Island in Port Solent , this three bed townhouse might be everything you’re looking for if you’re on the hunt for a new home. This property has a south-facing marina side garden, balcony with marina views and 11 metre mooring.

On the ground floor is the recently extended kitchen which offers a comprehensive collection of fitted units and coloured splashback. The kitchen also has an extra large island running the length of the kitchen with an extended hardwood breakfast bar with inset champagne bucket.

On the first floor, you will find the living room with its own balcony, family bathroom and third bedroom. The master bedroom and second bedroom can be found on the second floor, with an en-suite attached to the master.

The garden is made up of multi layered patio stones with flower beds full of mature plants, bushes and trees giving a good level of privacy. The garden area also has stunning views of the main marina fairway and access to 11 metre mooring.

Summary

Location: Bryher Island, Port Solent PO6

Price: £750,000

Agent: Marina & Hampshire Life Homes

Contact: 02392 299482

For more information, visit Zoopla.

1 . Bryher Island This property is located on Bryher Island Photo Sales

2 . Bryher Island Modern fitted kitchen Photo Sales

3 . Bryher Island Another view of the kitchen Photo Sales

4 . Bryher Island Living room Photo Sales