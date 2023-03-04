With four bedrooms and vaulted ceilings, this stunning family home is currently on the market near the South Downs

Located on Pattersons Lane in Blendworth, this four bed detached barn conversion might be everything you’re looking for if you’re on the hunt for a new property or your dream home. The property contains over 3,500 square feet of accommodation and comes with vaulted ceilings, a utility room and a guest house.

The listing for this impressive property on Zoopla reads: “Nobles Barn is located in the picturesque village of Blendworth and enjoys spectacular open views across the national park and farmlands. The kitchen/dining room is light and spacious and is finished to a high standard with granite worktops and integrated appliances and patio doors leading out onto a terrace with an electric awning, a perfect spot for enjoying the morning sun.

“Adjacent to the kitchen there is a good size utility room, cloakroom and a spacious study. On the first floor there is a modern family shower room and three bedrooms with bedroom one benefiting from a luxurious en-suite. Bedroom three is currently being used as a dressing room but could easily be changed back to another bedroom if required.

“On the second floor there is a beautiful mezzanine landing which overlooks the sitting room which leads through to a spacious bedroom or additional reception room with fitted cupboards and eaves storage offering views over the grounds.”

Nobles Barn also has a large garage with an open plan living space above and a one acre garden with panoramic views, a summer house and a workshop/shed.

Summary

Location: Nobles Barn, Pattersons Lane, Blendworth PO8 0AH

Guide price: £1,700,00

Agent: Henry Adams

Contact: 01243 468611

For more information, visit Zoopla.

