With four bedrooms and a heated swimming pool, this property in Drayton is a dream home for many.

Located on Drayton Lane in Drayton, this four bed detached house might be everything you’re looking for if you’re on the hunt for your dream home. This impressive property has a heated swimming pool, separate gym and bar, and is in the catchment area for Solent and Springfield Schools (subject to confirmation).

The property listing on Zoopla reads: “This amazing detached family residence provides approximately 2500 sq ft of living space arranged over two floors with a further approximate 600 sq ft of garaging and out buildings.

“The accommodation comprises; hallway, 26’ living room, utility room, cloakroom, study, store room, bedroom/playroom, 29’ open plan kitchen incorporating dining area and family area on the ground floor with three further bedrooms, the master with an en-suite, dressing room and shower room, two rooftop balconies and a family bathroom on the first floor.”

This property also has a large rear garden, home office/studio, garage and car parking.

Summary

Location: Drayton Lane, Drayton PO6

Price: £995,000

Agent: Nesbitt & Sons

Contact: 02382 101622

For more information, visit Zoopla.

