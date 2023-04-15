News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Student found guilty for throwing eggs at King Charles
13 hours ago The Script co-founder and guitarist Mark Sheehan dies aged 46
14 hours ago Police issue new statement over Nicola Bulley case
15 hours ago RCN rejects Government’s pay offer - new 48 hour strike to go ahead
15 hours ago DWP issues holiday warning to Universal Credit and PIP claimants
16 hours ago NHS Unison members accept pay deal offer in England

For sale in Hampshire: See inside 4 bed Gosport penthouse with roof terrace and far-reaching views

With four bedrooms and its own roof terrace, this property in Gosport is an unusual find.

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 14th Apr 2023, 15:20 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

This Quarterdeck penthouse on Gosport waterfront is a spectacular find. Before the property became what it is today, the owners bought adjoining properties and converted them into this glorious penthouse.

With a roof terrace to the front that extends along the southern part of the property and a further balcony facing west that’s accessed via a utility with bar area, there’s plenty of opportunity to soak up the views on coming warm summer nights – but when the days are shorter the twinkling lights of Portsmouth across the water and showing from passing ships will also brighten leisure time.

There are four bedrooms between the two former homes with the principal bedroom having direct access to the south-facing terrace. The main focus of the property is a sumptuous living area with two pairs of French windows set in glazed walls that open onto the main terrace.

With its far-reaching views, this glorious sun deck is perfect for warm summer evenings and entertaining guests.

Summary

Location: The Quarterdeck, Gosport PO12

Guide price: £1,200,000

Agent: Fine and Country Southern

Contact: 023 93 277 277 or email [email protected]

The Quarterdeck in Gosport

1. The Quarterdeck

The Quarterdeck in Gosport Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Hallway

2. The Quarterdeck

Hallway Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Open plan kitchen/dining room

3. The Quarterdeck

Open plan kitchen/dining room Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Living area

4. The Quarterdeck

Living area Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:GosportPropertyHampshireZoopla