With four bedrooms and its own roof terrace, this property in Gosport is an unusual find.

This Quarterdeck penthouse on Gosport waterfront is a spectacular find. Before the property became what it is today, the owners bought adjoining properties and converted them into this glorious penthouse.

With a roof terrace to the front that extends along the southern part of the property and a further balcony facing west that’s accessed via a utility with bar area, there’s plenty of opportunity to soak up the views on coming warm summer nights – but when the days are shorter the twinkling lights of Portsmouth across the water and showing from passing ships will also brighten leisure time.

There are four bedrooms between the two former homes with the principal bedroom having direct access to the south-facing terrace. The main focus of the property is a sumptuous living area with two pairs of French windows set in glazed walls that open onto the main terrace.

With its far-reaching views, this glorious sun deck is perfect for warm summer evenings and entertaining guests.

Summary

Location: The Quarterdeck, Gosport PO12

Guide price: £1,200,000

Agent: Fine and Country Southern

Contact: 023 93 277 277 or email [email protected]

1 . The Quarterdeck The Quarterdeck in Gosport Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . The Quarterdeck Hallway Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . The Quarterdeck Open plan kitchen/dining room Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . The Quarterdeck Living area Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4