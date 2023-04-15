For sale in Hampshire: See inside 4 bed Gosport penthouse with roof terrace and far-reaching views
With four bedrooms and its own roof terrace, this property in Gosport is an unusual find.
This Quarterdeck penthouse on Gosport waterfront is a spectacular find. Before the property became what it is today, the owners bought adjoining properties and converted them into this glorious penthouse.
With a roof terrace to the front that extends along the southern part of the property and a further balcony facing west that’s accessed via a utility with bar area, there’s plenty of opportunity to soak up the views on coming warm summer nights – but when the days are shorter the twinkling lights of Portsmouth across the water and showing from passing ships will also brighten leisure time.
There are four bedrooms between the two former homes with the principal bedroom having direct access to the south-facing terrace. The main focus of the property is a sumptuous living area with two pairs of French windows set in glazed walls that open onto the main terrace.
With its far-reaching views, this glorious sun deck is perfect for warm summer evenings and entertaining guests.
Summary
Location: The Quarterdeck, Gosport PO12
Guide price: £1,200,000
Agent: Fine and Country Southern
Contact: 023 93 277 277 or email [email protected]