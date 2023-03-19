With four bedrooms and a detached gym and home office, this stunning family home in Hayling Island is a dream home for many.

Located on Park Road in Hayling Island, this four bed detached house might be everything you’re looking for if you’re on the hunt for your dream home. The property comes with its own detached gym and home office, open plan kitchen/dining/family room and an enclosed rear garden.

The listing for this impressive property on Zoopla reads: “This attractive, recently renovated executive home has a welcoming ambience with generously proportioned rooms that flow together with an open plan layout, the primary rooms capture the light and provide the ability to slide open the large patio doors and live as ‘al fresco’ as possible.

“You are welcomed into a spacious elegant hallway with a floating staircase rising to the landing leading to all the primary rooms both on the ground floor and first floor level. There are three primary reception areas with a separate sitting room, large open plan reception hallway and an open plan kitchen incorporating dining and family area, ideally suited for those who like to entertain.

“The layout of the bedrooms is also ideal for the growing family or those who wish to accommodate guests / entertain with all four bedrooms having en-suite facilities. The large open plan kitchen sits to one end of the substantial sitting and dining room and overlooks the rear garden with a separate preparation kitchen to one side as well as a ground floor cloakroom.

“Within the low maintenance rear garden are two detached buildings, one is ideally suited as a gym with en-suite shower room and separate utility room, the other as a home office or garden room with a kitchenette area to one end, both have patio doors leading to the enclosed rear garden.”

Location: Park Road, Hayling Island PO11 0HT

Guide price: £1,200,00

Agent: Fine and Country

Contact: 01243 273547

For more information, visit Zoopla.

