With four bedrooms and landscaped gardens, this property in Hayling Island is a dream home for many.

Located on St Catherines Road in Hayling Island, this 4 bed detached house might be everything you’re looking for if you’re on the hunt for your dream home. This impressive property has three reception rooms, underfloor heating and landscaped gardens.

The listing for this property on Zoopla reads: “The light and spacious entrance hall certainly sets the tone for the rest of the property with Italian stone flooring, pantry, boiler room and stairs up to the first floor. The kitchen, dining, sitting room certainly have the wow factor with ceramic tiled flooring throughout, underfloor heating, integrated appliances, quartz work surfaces, sky lantern and triple glazed sliding doors out on the grounds making it the perfect area for entertaining and socialising with family and friends.

“On the ground floor there is also an excellent size office that could also be used as an additional bedroom. Upstairs there are four excellent size bedrooms. Bedroom one has fitted wardrobes and a modern en-suite while bedroom four also includes a stylish en-suite shower room.

“The contemporary family bathroom is fully tiled and benefits from both a free standing bath and large walk in shower. Outside there is a well maintained and beautifully landscaped garden and a bespoke built garden office with sound proof insulation and power and light.

“To the front of the property there is an extensive drive offering ample parking leading to the garage.”

Summary

Location:St Catherines Road,Hayling Island PO11

Guide price: £1,575,000

Agent: Henry Adams

Contact: 01243 468907

For more information, visit Zoopla.

