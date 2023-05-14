News you can trust since 1877
For sale in Hampshire: See inside 4 bed Hayling Island dream house with modern features for under £1m

With four bedrooms and modern features throughout, this property in Hayling Island is a dream home for many.

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 12th May 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 14th May 2023, 06:00 BST

Located on Croft Lane in Hayling Island, this 4 bed detached house might be everything you’re looking for if you’re on the hunt for your dream home. This impressive property has modern features throughout and a spacious open plan kitchen/diner alongside a games room.

The listing for this property on Zoopla reads: “The property has been skilfully altered and more or less rebuilt to a very high standard, offering many pleasing features, including a luxury fitted kitchen with an open plan dining / family room which overlooks the rear garden, two en-suites plus main bathroom and a delightful detached games room with a fitted bar.

“The property is on a small private road, in a semi rural area, just off the Havant Road meaning Havant Town Centre with its train service to London Waterloo and motorway are just a few minutes drive away. The Seafront and Hayling Island Golf Club are just a short drive away, as is Northney Marina and Chichester Harbour for the boating enthusiast.”

Summary

Location: Croft Lane,Hayling Island PO11

Price: £899,500

Agent: Hugh Hickman & Son

Contact: 02394 241881

For more information, visit Zoopla.

This property is located on Croft Lane

1. Croft Lane

This property is located on Croft Lane Photo: Zoopla

Kitchen area

2. Croft Lane

Kitchen area Photo: Zoopla

View of the dining/family room

3. Croft Lane

View of the dining/family room Photo: Zoopla

Utility room

4. Croft Lane

Utility room Photo: Zoopla

