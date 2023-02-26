With four bedrooms and extensive grounds including equestrian facilities and Koi pond, this stunning family home in Horndean is a dream home for many.

Located on Hinton Manor Lane in Horndean, this four bed detached house might be everything you’re looking for if you’re on the hunt for your dream home. The property comes with its own equestrian facilities,

The listing for this impressive property on Zoopla reads: “This individual country residence sits within the South Downs National Park, offering over five and a half acres of grounds encompassing equestrian facilities, paddocks and stables.This unique home enjoys breathtaking views in all directions and over 6000 sq ft of accommodation.

“Internally, this exquisite home offers over 3800 sq ft of beautifully finished and versatile accommodation, which includes a reception hallway, large kitchen/breakfast room, snug, sitting/dining room and family room. There are four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a utility room and ground floor cloakroom.

“Within its five and a half acres of grounds there is a wild meadow and lake with a woodland copse, numerous outbuildings including a double garage, stables, tack room with paddocks beyond, office and gym complex and a further triple car barn. There is a walled cottage garden and a Koi pond landscaped with wildflowers. The terrace across the rear is ideal for entertaining, the outdoor kitchen is complete with a pergola, outdoor pizza oven and fireplace.”

Summary

Location: Hinton Manor Lane, Horndean PO8 0QN

Guide price: £2,000,000

Agent: Steve Grantham Bespoke Estate Agent

Contact: 02394 068597

