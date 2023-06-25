For sale in Hampshire: See inside ‘beautifully designed’ 4 bed house in Drayton with swimming pool
With four bedrooms and a swimming pool, this property in Drayton has plenty to offer.
Located on Havant Road in Drayton, this four bed house might be everything you’re looking for if you’re on the hunt for a new home in Hampshire. This property has a swimming pool, separate utility room and off road parking.
The property listing on Zoopla reads: “A substantial, detached family home. From the front you would be forgiven to think that this home is similar to some of its neighbours, however on entering the property, the likeness disappears.
“This beautifully designed property provides plenty of living space and outside space with swimming pool, outside BBQ, pizza oven, office space to rear and garage with electric. The main house consists of four double bedrooms, a family bathroom, spacious reception rooms with driveway to the front for multiple cars.”
Summary
Location: Havant Road, Drayton PO6
Guide price: £750,000
Agent: Fox & Sons
Contact: 02394 069699
For more information, visit Zoopla.