With four bedrooms and a swimming pool, this property in Drayton has plenty to offer.

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 25th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

Located on Havant Road in Drayton, this four bed house might be everything you’re looking for if you’re on the hunt for a new home in Hampshire. This property has a swimming pool, separate utility room and off road parking.

The property listing on Zoopla reads: “A substantial, detached family home. From the front you would be forgiven to think that this home is similar to some of its neighbours, however on entering the property, the likeness disappears.

“This beautifully designed property provides plenty of living space and outside space with swimming pool, outside BBQ, pizza oven, office space to rear and garage with electric. The main house consists of four double bedrooms, a family bathroom, spacious reception rooms with driveway to the front for multiple cars.”

Summary

Location: Havant Road, Drayton PO6

Guide price: £750,000

Agent: Fox & Sons

Contact: 02394 069699

For more information, visit Zoopla.

This property is located on Havant Road

Havant Road

This property is located on Havant Road

Kitchen

Havant Road

Kitchen

Lounge/dining room

Havant Road

Lounge/dining room

Utility room

Havant Road

Utility room

