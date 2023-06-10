With five bedrooms and its own swimming pool, this modern property in Drayton is a rare find.

Located on Havant Road in Drayton, this five bed detached house might be everything you’re looking for if you’re on the hunt for a new home. This modern property has a swimming pool, summer house and an open plan sitting/dining/kitchen area.

The listing for this property on Zoopla reads: “This home sits in a southerly facing position with a split-level garden which includes a large summer house / bar and heated outside swimming pool. The accommodation itself has been extended by the current owners and provides 2243 sq ft of living space arranged over two floors.

“It comprises: Hallway, bedroom with en-suite shower room, open plan 30’ kitchen incorporating a dining and seating area with bi-folding doors leading to rear garden, cloakroom, utility room and study on the ground floor with four bedrooms, the primary one having an en-suite wet room and a large family bathroom on the first floor.”

The home is within catchment of both Court Lane and Springfield Schools (subject to confirmation) as well as good commutable road links, recreation grounds, shopping amenities, restaurants and bars in the centre of Drayton.

Summary

Location:Havant Road, Drayton

Guide price: £875,000

Agent: Town & Country Southern

Contact: 023 9233 3586

For more information, visit Zoopla.

1 . Havant Road This property is located on Havant Road Photo Sales

2 . Havant Road Kitchen Photo Sales

3 . Havant Road Dining room Photo Sales

4 . Havant Road Living area Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4