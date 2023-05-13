News you can trust since 1877
For sale in Hampshire: See inside 5 bed Grade II listed house in Fareham with separate studio

With five bedrooms and a separate studio, this Grade II listed property in Fareham is a unique find.

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 12th May 2023, 15:42 BST
Updated 13th May 2023, 06:00 BST

Located on Church Path in Fareham, this five bed semi-detached house might be everything you’re looking for if you’re on the hunt for a new home, but you’ll need a healthy bank balance if you have your sights set on becoming the new owner. This Grade II listed property, named Manor Croft, is arranged over three floors and has three reception rooms and a separate studio with a kitchen/day room and shower room.

The listing for this property on Zoopla reads: “Manor Croft is an impressive Grade II listed residence which has been designed for versatility. This is classic town house arranged over three primary floors and provides a total of 3068 sq ft of living accommodation which comprises: Self-contained apartment on the ground floor with its own entrance, on the first floor is a primary living space with three reception rooms, a cloakroom and kitchen/breakfast room with a further two bedrooms, en-suite shower room and family bathroom on the top floor.

“Within the grounds is a separate detached studio/annexe with a kitchen/day room and shower room. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac and sitting proudly behind high retaining walls with a pillared entrance and walled gardens, this substantial home may suit a growing family or those wishing to house an elderly relative.”

Summary

Location: Church Path, Fareham PO16

Guide price: £935,000

Agent: Fine & Country

Contact: 023 9229 0571

For more information, visit Zoopla.

This property is located on Church Path

1. Manor Croft

This property is located on Church Path Photo: Zoopla

Fitted kitchen

2. Manor Croft

Fitted kitchen Photo: Zoopla

Main living room

3. Manor Croft

Main living room Photo: Zoopla

Reception room

4. Manor Croft

Reception room Photo: Zoopla

