With five bedrooms and a separate studio, this Grade II listed property in Fareham is a unique find.

Located on Church Path in Fareham, this five bed semi-detached house might be everything you’re looking for if you’re on the hunt for a new home, but you’ll need a healthy bank balance if you have your sights set on becoming the new owner. This Grade II listed property, named Manor Croft, is arranged over three floors and has three reception rooms and a separate studio with a kitchen/day room and shower room.

The listing for this property on Zoopla reads: “Manor Croft is an impressive Grade II listed residence which has been designed for versatility. This is classic town house arranged over three primary floors and provides a total of 3068 sq ft of living accommodation which comprises: Self-contained apartment on the ground floor with its own entrance, on the first floor is a primary living space with three reception rooms, a cloakroom and kitchen/breakfast room with a further two bedrooms, en-suite shower room and family bathroom on the top floor.

“Within the grounds is a separate detached studio/annexe with a kitchen/day room and shower room. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac and sitting proudly behind high retaining walls with a pillared entrance and walled gardens, this substantial home may suit a growing family or those wishing to house an elderly relative.”

Summary

Location: Church Path, Fareham PO16

Guide price: £935,000

Agent: Fine & Country

Contact: 023 9229 0571

For more information, visit Zoopla.

1 . Manor Croft This property is located on Church Path Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Manor Croft Fitted kitchen Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Manor Croft Main living room Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Manor Croft Reception room Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales