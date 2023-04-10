News you can trust since 1877
For sale in Hampshire: See inside 5 bed Havant Edwardian property close to Langstone waterfront

With five bedrooms and three reception rooms, this Edwardian villa would be perfect for a family looking for their dream home.

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 6th Apr 2023, 16:20 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

Located on Langstone Road in Havant, this four bed detached house might be everything you’re looking for if you’re on the hunt for your dream home. The property, known as Woodmancote, comes with three reception rooms, a dressing room and an established rear garden.

The property listing on Zoopla reads: “Woodmancote is an impressive, detached Edwardian Villa which is set back from the road behind a retaining wall and deep front garden and gateway. From the central hallway there are doors to the primary rooms with a 26’ living room on the right-hand side, there is also a separate cloakroom, sitting room, impressive open plan kitchen/breakfast room leading to a dining room with bi-fold doors onto the rear garden.

“On the first floor are four bedrooms, one currently arranged as a study, a large family bathroom, en-suite dressing room and shower room. The main house provides 2137 sq ft of living space and also has a large garage, utility area, cloakroom and separate brick-built store within the mature gardens.”

Summary

Location:Langstone Road,Havant PO9

Guide price: £1,125,000

Agent: Fine & Country

Contact: 02394 066335

For more information, visit Zoopla.

