Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 6th Apr 2023, 14:32 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

Located on Alexandra Avenue in Hayling Island, this five bed detached house has a wealth of history behind its walls. The property, known as The Priory, was built in 1905 and originally used as the summer residence for a wealthy merchant.

In 1933, the property became The Priory School and was used as an annexed boarding junior school for Lynton House School, Portsmouth.

The listing for this impressive property on Zoopla reads: “The Priory is perfect for those who like to entertain. The large reception rooms and spacious downstairs areas create a light airy ambience, further enhanced with generous access to both the north and south gardens through the orangery with its vaulted sky lantern, or via the drawing room with its unique “Shipwrights” ceiling.”

On the ground floor, there is a cloakroom, family room, lounge, orangery, large open plan kitchen/breakfast room, dining room, downstairs bathroom, WC and bedroom with access to the study. On the first floor, there are four bedrooms (two with en-suites), a dressing room and family bathroom.

The home also comes with a south-facing garden area, covered veranda and ample off road parking for cars, a boat or a motorhome.

Summary

Location:Alexandra Avenue, Hayling Island PO11

Offers over: £1,500,000

Agent: Hugh Hickman & Son

Contact: 02394 241881

For more information, visit Zoopla.

Alexandra Avenue

Alexandra Avenue

Alexandra Avenue

Alexandra Avenue

