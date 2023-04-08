With five bedrooms and equestrian facilities, this family home is currently on the market in Hayling Island.

Located on Castlemans Lane in Hayling Island, this five bed detached house might be everything you’re looking for if you’re on the hunt for a new property or your dream home. The property comes with a large garden, summerhouse and six horse stables.

The listing for this impressive property on Zoopla reads: “This extended, characterful cottage provides 2,500 sq.ft of living accommodation internally and is every equestrian’s dream. Entering via the front door, you arrive in the entrance hallway which has a rustic feel with bare-brick and beams and has stairs to the first floor, doors to the lounge and the ground floor bathroom.

“There is a boot/utility room here fitted with units and a range of worktops with drawers and cupboards underneath. In the main living area there is a central log burner which is a lovely feature of the rooms and services both the lounge and the snug either side. The kitchen is the heart of the home and is fitted with a range of wall and base units and a large kitchen island with granite work surfaces. There is a handy laundry room off of the kitchen, which houses the washing machine and heating systems for the property.

“The first floor has a landing, five bedrooms and two shower rooms. The Master Bedroom has a stunning balcony overlooking the gardens and adjacent fields and an en-suite shower room. Externally is the main offering for this home, with equestrian facilities including a six-stable block, hardstanding for multiple vehicles (incl. Horseboxes and trailers) and approximately an acre of grazing.”

Summary

Location:Castleman’s Lane, Hayling Island, PO11

Price: £1,500,000

Agent: NEXA properties

Contact: 02394 065263

For more information, visit Zoopla.

