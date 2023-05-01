With five bedrooms and landscaped gardens, this stunning family home in Havant is a dream home for many.

Located on Shawfield Road in Havant, this five bed detached house might be everything you’re looking for if you’re on the hunt for your dream home. This Edwardian-style property, named Wade Court, has period features, landscaped gardens, a detached outbuilding and three spacious reception rooms

The listing for this property on Zoopla reads: “A pristine and luxuriously appointed Edwardian detached house, substantially updated by the current owners. Good natural light and spacious rooms on both floors along with a welcoming large central reception hall with a most attractive staircase and solid doors to all ground floor rooms and the main cloakroom.”

The property had a spacious, light-filled dining room, thanks to the dual aspect including a bay window, along with a generous study. The family kitchen diner has French doors leading onto the rear garden, and finishing up downstairs, there is also a utility room and second cloakroom.

Upstairs the main bedroom comes complete with en suite while the large rear bedroom boasts a bay window overlooking the garden. There are three further double bedrooms and a spacious family bathroom on this floor.

Outside, the sweeping in and out driveway and side driveway offer plenty of parking accessed via double gates, leading through to the rear detached garage outbuilding. The grounds offer side gardens and a significant and private rear garden, landscaped with a large patio, lighting, water feature and extensive lawn.

Summary

Location:Shawfield Road,Havant PO9

Guide price: £1,275,000

Agent: Gascoigne-Pees

Contact: 01243 273729

For more information, visit Zoopla.

