News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Eurovision acts land in Liverpool ahead of Song Contest
17 minutes ago Ryanair cancels 220 flights over May 1 bank holiday due to strikes
17 hours ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace
18 hours ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
21 hours ago Ferry runs aground with baby on board after smoke in engine room
21 hours ago Coronation Street actress Barbara Young dies aged 92

For sale in Hampshire: See inside ‘pristine’ 5 bed Edwardian dream house in Havant with landscaped gardens

With five bedrooms and landscaped gardens, this stunning family home in Havant is a dream home for many.

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 30th Apr 2023, 09:59 BST
Updated 1st May 2023, 06:00 BST

Located on Shawfield Road in Havant, this five bed detached house might be everything you’re looking for if you’re on the hunt for your dream home. This Edwardian-style property, named Wade Court, has period features, landscaped gardens, a detached outbuilding and three spacious reception rooms

The listing for this property on Zoopla reads: “A pristine and luxuriously appointed Edwardian detached house, substantially updated by the current owners. Good natural light and spacious rooms on both floors along with a welcoming large central reception hall with a most attractive staircase and solid doors to all ground floor rooms and the main cloakroom.”

The property had a spacious, light-filled dining room, thanks to the dual aspect including a bay window, along with a generous study. The family kitchen diner has French doors leading onto the rear garden, and finishing up downstairs, there is also a utility room and second cloakroom.

Upstairs the main bedroom comes complete with en suite while the large rear bedroom boasts a bay window overlooking the garden. There are three further double bedrooms and a spacious family bathroom on this floor.

Outside, the sweeping in and out driveway and side driveway offer plenty of parking accessed via double gates, leading through to the rear detached garage outbuilding. The grounds offer side gardens and a significant and private rear garden, landscaped with a large patio, lighting, water feature and extensive lawn.

Summary

Location:Shawfield Road,Havant PO9

Guide price: £1,275,000

Agent: Gascoigne-Pees

Contact: 01243 273729

For more information, visit Zoopla.

This property is located on Shawfield Road

1. Shawfield Road

This property is located on Shawfield Road Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Hallway

2. Shawfield Road

Hallway Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Kitchen

3. Shawfield Road

Kitchen Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Dining area

4. Shawfield Road

Dining area Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:HavantSaleHampshireEdwardianZooplaProperty