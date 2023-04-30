With five bedrooms and a bespoke summer house, this stunning family home in Rowland’s Castle is a dream home for many.

Located on Bowes Hill in Rowland’s Castle, this five bed detached house might be everything you’re looking for if you’re on the hunt for your dream home. The property comes with a large and well maintained garden, a bespoke summer house and a driveway offering ample parking

The listing for this impressive property on Zoopla reads: “On the ground floor there is a spacious entrance hall which sets the tone for the rest of the property. The double aspect sitting room provides plenty of light and is an excellent size with a fireplace and double glazed doors leading to a patio area.

“The kitchen, dining, and family room certainly has the wow factor with a stylish fitted kitchen, integrated dishwasher and wine cooler, and oak work surfaces. The first floor has four double bedrooms and a beautiful front elevation floor to ceiling window offering plenty of natural light.The second floor has been carefully thought out by the current owners and consists of a double aspect spacious bedroom, inset ceiling lights and a stylish en-suite bathroom.

“The garden has been beautifully landscaped by the owners with a patio seating area, raised flower borders, laid to lawn, mature shrubs and a solid well built workshop. To the rear of the extensive garden is a bespoke summerhouse and bar complete with a modern fitted kitchen, and bi-fold doors, making it an excellent place to enjoy the summer evenings.

Summary

Location:Bowes Hill, Rowland’s Castle PO9

Guide price: £1,500,000

Agent: Henry Adams

Contact: 01243 468907

For more information, visit Zoopla.

