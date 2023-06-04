News you can trust since 1877
For sale in Hampshire: See inside this ‘impressive’ 7 bed Hayling Island dream house with separate annexe

With seven bedrooms and a separate annexe, this ‘impressive’ property in Hayling Island is a dream home for many.

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 4th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

Located on St Peter’s Road in Hayling Island, this seven bed detached house might be everything you’re looking for if you’re on the hunt for your dream home. This ‘impressive’ property, comes with four reception rooms, a private gated driveway and a separate annexe.

The listing for this property on Zoopla reads: “This impressive, detached home is set back from the road behind a high manicured hedge and gated entrance. It sits proudly to the left hand side of a large plot which extends 2.52 acres including paddocks, private gardens, a long gravel driveway and garaging.

“The main house has 2592 sq ft of living space arranged over three floors and comprises: porch, large open plan hallway, 35’ sitting room, dining room leading to kitchen, cloakroom and study on the ground floor with three double bedrooms, two with en-suite facilities and a large feature family bathroom on the first floor with two further bedrooms on the top floor which are reached by an open landing and central staircase.

“Within the grounds is a detached annexe, which in itself has 1358 sq ft of living space with two bedrooms, each having en-suite facilities, 22’ sitting room and fully fitted kitchen.”

Summary

Location: St Peter’s Road, Hayling Island PO11

Guide price: £1,750,000

Agent: Fine & Country

Contact: 01243 273745

For more information, visit Zoopla.

This property is located on St Peter’s Road

1. St Peter’s Road

This property is located on St Peter’s Road Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Entrance hall

2. St Peter’s Road

Entrance hall Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Modern fitted kitchen

3. St Peter’s Road

Modern fitted kitchen Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Dining room

4. St Peter’s Road

Dining room Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
